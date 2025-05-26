Fantasy Baseball
Marcelo Mayer News: Collects first MLB hit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 6:16am

Mayer started at third base and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Baltimore.

Mayer, who went hitless in four at-bats during his MLB debut Saturday, picked up his first hit in the majors on his first at-bat of the day. The left-handed hitter singled to the opposite field. He later pulled a double in the eighth inning and scored his first MLB run. With the Red Sox describing Alex Bregman's quadriceps injury as "significant" and "pretty severely strained," Mayer is line for regular turns at third base.

