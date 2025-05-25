Marcelo Mayer News: Fans three times in MLB debut
Mayer went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
The 22-year-old was promoted between games of the twin bill and started at third base in the nightcap, but he struck out in his first three at-bats before grounding into a fielder's choice in the ninth inning. Mayer is the organization's top infield prospect and posted a .265/.342/.465 slash line with nine homers in 43 games with Triple-A Worcester before being promoted, and he should receive plenty of playing time with the Red Sox while Alex Bregman (quadriceps) is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now