Marcelo Mayer News: Set to be called up by Boston
Mayer is expected to be called up by the Red Sox on Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Mayer was left off Triple-A Worcester's lineup against Durham on Saturday and was seen getting congratulations from his teammates in clubhouse, per Katie Morrison-O'Day of MassLive.com. Mayer has spent most of his time at shortstop in Triple-A this season, though he's played 10 games at second base and four at the hot corner, and that infield versatility should give him a chance at regular playing time with Alex Bregman (quadriceps) facing a stint on the injured list. Per the official Red Sox broadcast, Mayer could be available for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles. The 22-year-old prospect is slashing .265/.342/.465 with two steals, 31 runs scored, nine home runs and 43 RBI in 193 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.