Marcus Semien News: Breaks out with four-hit effort

Semien went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 11-1 win over St. Louis.

It was much-needed breakout game for Semien, who's been mired in a season-long slump that's seen him get dropped to the lower part of Texas' lineup. His four hits established a season high, and it was his first big fly since May 11. The veteran second baseman likely still has work to do before the Rangers consider elevating him to a higher lineup position -- Semien is still batting just .200 with eight RBI in 90 at-bats in May -- but Friday was certainly a step in the right direction.