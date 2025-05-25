Mark Canha News: Playing time trending up

Canha will start in right field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

With Kyle Isbel (illness) on the bench for the second day in a row, the Royals will once again have room in the outfield for Canha, who started in right in Saturday's 3-1 loss and went 2-for-4 with a walk. Canha has been used primarily as a short-side platoon player this season, so his opportunities to play against right-handed pitching could be limited once Isbel moves past the illness.