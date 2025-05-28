Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Leiter headshot

Mark Leiter News: Steps in for save Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Leiter notched a save against the Angels on Wednesday, issuing one walk and striking out two batters over one scoreless and hitless inning.

Closer Luke Weaver was unavailable for a second straight day, and after Devin Williams nearly coughed up a three-run lead while narrowly notching a save Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone went to Leiter in the ninth inning Wednesday with New York clinging to a one-run lead. Weaver got the job done, working around a two-out walk to record the save while striking out two of the Angels' best hitters (Taylor Ward and Logan O'Hoppe). It was the second save of the season for the right-hander, with his first taking place April 9 versus Detroit. Weaver remains the clear top closer for New York, and Williams figures to get most chances while Weaver is unavailable, so Leiter probably won't have a lot more save chances this season despite his solid 2.28 ERA and 35:7 K:BB over 23.2 innings on the campaign.

Mark Leiter
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now