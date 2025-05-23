Mark Vientos Injury: Scratched from lineup

Vientos was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Dodgers due to abdominal soreness, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets are labelling Vientos' removal from the lineup as precautionary, so while he won't play Friday, he doesn't seem to be dealing with anything serious. Brett Baty will shift over to third base while Vientos sits, and Luisangel Acuna will fill in at the keystone and bat eighth.