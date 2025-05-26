Mark Vientos News: Not included in starting nine

Vientos is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Vientos was held out of the starting lineup Friday and Saturday due to abdominal soreness before returning Sunday. There has been nothing yet to suggest Monday's absence is directly related to the abdominal issue, though the team is likely being cautious coming off the injury. Recent call-up Jared Young is starting at DH with Brett Baty at third against right-hander Adrian Houser.