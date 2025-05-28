Mark Vientos News: Swats three-run homer

Vientos went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the White Sox.

Vientos took Sean Smith yard in the second inning, plating Brandon Nimmo and Brett Baty to get the Mets on the board. The long ball was Vientos' sixth of the campaign, and his second of May. Vientos is in the midst of a slump, as he's 5-for-28 with 11 strikeouts over his last 10 games.