Matt Krook News: Claimed by Guardians

The Guardians claimed Krook off waivers from the Athletics on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Krook was pushed off the Athletics' 40-man roster Tuesday after allowing two runs in 3.1 innings. He owns a 3.21 ERA in 14 Triple-A frames this season, however, and he'll now attempt to work his way back into the big leagues with Cleveland. Ben Lively (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Krook on the 40-man.