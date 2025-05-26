Matt McLain News: Logs steal in loss

McLain went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 11-8 loss to the Cubs.

McLain's hit safely in three straight games and stole his 11th base of the season, showing some value above a line of .184/.287/.319. His season-opening slump prompted manager Terry Francona to drop him from second in the batting order to the lower third, from where McLain's hit .238 over the last 12 games. A .217 expected batting average indicates McLain's experienced bad luck along the way.