Matt Olson News: Keeps rolling with early homer
Olson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and two total runs scored in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to Washington.
Olson opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning. He also forced extras with an RBI double in the ninth, but Atlanta ultimately fell in the 10th. The first baseman is 11-for-21 (.524) with four homers, three doubles, seven RBI and six runs scored during his current five-game hitting streak. Overall, he's up to a .250/.357/.483 slash line with 11 homers, 28 RBI, 29 runs scored, nine doubles and no stolen bases across 49 contests.
