Matt Olson News: Provides lone run in defeat

Olson went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 5-1 loss to Boston.

Olson tallied his 15th RBI of the month and his 30th of the season, and he remains a strong source of power despite a subpar batting average. Across 103 at-bats in May, the All-Star first baseman is hitting just .243 but has eight home runs, five doubles and 15 RBI. Olson entered Friday with an elite 18.7 percent barrel rate and 56.0 percent hard-hit rate in 2025, and he's begun to return to form in the slugging department following a slow start to the year in this area.