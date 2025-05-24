Matt Sauer News: Relegated to Triple-A

The Dodgers optioned Sauer to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Sauer pitched three innings and gave up two runs (one earned) in Friday's 13-inning marathon and will now end up as the odd man out of a roster spot with Bobby Miller coming up from Triple-A. Sauer owns a 3.05 ERA and 0.92 WHIP across 20.2 innings in the big leagues this season, so there's a good chance we'll see him back in Dodger blue later this year.