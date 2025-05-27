Matt Thaiss News: Heading to Tampa Bay

Thaiss was traded from the White Sox to the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for Dru Baker.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times speculates that Ben Rortvedt's roster spot will be in jeopardy when Thaiss joins the team, so the latter appears set to take over as Danny Jansen's backup. The lefty-hitting Thaiss slashed .212/.382/.294 with one home run, one steal and more walks (23) than strikeouts (21) in 110 plate appearances with the White Sox.