Matt Waldron Injury: Builds up to 61 pitches in rehab

Waldron (oblique) allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters across 4.1 innings in his rehab start Sunday with Double-A San Antonio.

Waldron has been on the shelf all season after straining his left oblique while warming up in the bullpen during a Cactus League game in mid-March. He's been steadily building up since beginning his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 15, as he's made his subsequent two starts at San Antonio while tossing two and 4.1 innings. During Sunday's outing, Waldron tossed 61 pitches (37 strikes), but the Padres will likely want to see him move his pitch count up to around 75 during his rehab assignment before bringing him back from the injured list. San Diego could have an opening in the rotation for Waldron once he's activated, as he appears on pace to beat Yu Darvish (elbow) and Michael King (shoulder) back from the IL.