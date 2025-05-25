Matt Wallner Injury: Continuing rehab to begin week

Wallner (hamstring) is slated to continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul to begin the upcoming week, rather than joining the Twins for the start of their 10-game road trip that begins Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The Twins aren't ruling out activating Wallner from the 10-day injured list at some point during the trip, but he'll likely need to play full games in the outfield on consecutive days at Triple-A St. Paul before he rejoins the big club. Wallner, who has been on the shelf since April 17 with a left hamstring strain, has thus far appeared in three games for St. Paul. He's made two starts in right field and one as a designated hitter while going a collective 5-for-12 with two home runs, a double and a walk.