Matt Wallner Injury: Should return Saturday

Wallner (hamstring) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Wallner has been out since mid-April due to a hamstring strain but is just about ready to rejoin the Twins after going 8-for-25 with five homers during a six-game rehab assignment. The 27-year-old had a hot start to the campaign before suffering the injury and had a .263/.373/.474 slash line with five doubles, two triples and a homer in 18 games.