Matt Wallner Injury: Strong start to rehab assignment

Wallner (hamstring) is 5-for-9 with two home runs in two games for Triple-A St. Paul during a rehab assignment.

Wallner played in right field Thursday and was the DH Friday. It's not clear when he'll be activated from the injured list, but the Twins will likely want him to play in the outfield on consecutive days before he returns. Wallner landed on the 10-day injured list April 17 due to a Grade 3 left hamstring strain