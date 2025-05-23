Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matt Wallner headshot

Matt Wallner Injury: Strong start to rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Wallner (hamstring) is 5-for-9 with two home runs in two games for Triple-A St. Paul during a rehab assignment.

Wallner played in right field Thursday and was the DH Friday. It's not clear when he'll be activated from the injured list, but the Twins will likely want him to play in the outfield on consecutive days before he returns. Wallner landed on the 10-day injured list April 17 due to a Grade 3 left hamstring strain

Matt Wallner
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now