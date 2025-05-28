Matthew Boyd News: Rebounds with six dominant frames

Boyd (5-2) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on four hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Boyd recorded his shortest -- and arguably worst -- outing of the season in his previous trip to the mound, giving up four runs over four innings against Cincinnati last Friday. The southpaw bounced back with perhaps his finest start of the campaign Wednesday, as he limited the Rockies to an unearned run while racking up 13 whiffs and tying a season high with eight punchouts. Boyd also tied a season high by completing exactly six innings, which he's done in seven of his 11 starts this season. The 34-year-old hurler is already more than halfway to his career-best win total (nine) with five victories on the campaign, and he's gotten there with a strong overall line that includes a 3.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 64:15 K:BB through 61.1. frames.