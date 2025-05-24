Max Fried News: Punches out seven in win

Fried (7-0) earned the win against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven across 7.1 innings.

Fried needed only 83 pitches (57 strikes) to work his way into the eighth inning, generating 12 whiffs and inducing 10 ground balls in the process. It was Fried's first win since May 2 against the Rays, and the 31-year-old southpaw hasn't lost a regular-season game in his last 13 starts. He hasn't allowed more than two runs in a start this season, and his 1.29 ERA (across 70 innings) is best in the majors. Fried will have his hands full in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend on the road against the Dodgers.