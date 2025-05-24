Max Kepler News: Delivers off bench Saturday

Kepler went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-6 extra-innings win over the Athletics.

Kepler didn't start Saturday, but he delivered a pinch hit homer to tie the game at 6-6 in the ninth inning. He also scored the go-ahead run in the 11th as the initial runner after he failed to deliver in his 10th-inning at-bat. Kepler is 6-for-15 (.400) with three RBI and four extra-base hits over his last five games. He's at a .233/.317/.415 slash line, six homers, 18 RBI, 22 runs scored, 11 doubles and no stolen bases over 179 plate appearances, working in a strong-side platoon role in left field alongside the right-handed-hitting Weston Wilson.