Max Meyer News: Squanders early lead

Meyer allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while failing to record a strikeout over 3.1 innings in a no-decision Tuesday versus the Padres.

The Marlins opened the game with a six-run first inning. That's usually enough of a lead to make for smooth sailing, but Meyer proceeded to give it all back, getting scored on in four straight innings before exiting at 74 pitches (44 strikes) in a poor start. He has allowed at least four runs in five of his last six outings, erasing much of his positive start to the season. The right-hander is now at a 4.53 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 63:19 K:BB over 59.2 innings through 11 starts. His next start is projected to be at home versus the hapless Rockies, which gives him a good opportunity to bounce back.