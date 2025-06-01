Michael Busch News: Big game in win

Busch went 2-for-2 with two walks, a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

Busch had a big afternoon to lead the Cubs to another victory, and he recorded his first multi-hit effort since May 18. The slugging infielder has been a steady fantasy contributor all season, as he now has eight home runs, 33 RBI and an .852 OPS. The OPS would be a new career best for Busch, who could also surpass his career highs of 21 home runs and 65 RBI, both of which he posted last year.