Michael Busch News: Sitting against southpaw
Busch is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Busch will sit for the third time in five games, with all of his absences coming against left-handed pitching. The Cubs appear to be viewing Busch as a pure platoon player, as he's logged just 25 plate appearances against lefties all season and is slashing just .143/.280/.190 in those matchups. Justin Turner will replace Busch at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now