Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Conforto headshot

Michael Conforto News: Sitting versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Conforto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer Tuesday in Cleveland but will sit Wednesday against southpaw Kolby Allard. The veteran outfielder has yet to get on track at the plate in 2025 and has a .172/.312/.287 slash line and 28.6 percent strikeout rate through 189 plate appearances.

Michael Conforto
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now