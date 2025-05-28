Michael Conforto News: Sitting versus lefty

Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Conforto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer Tuesday in Cleveland but will sit Wednesday against southpaw Kolby Allard. The veteran outfielder has yet to get on track at the plate in 2025 and has a .172/.312/.287 slash line and 28.6 percent strikeout rate through 189 plate appearances.