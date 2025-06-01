Fantasy Baseball
Michael Conforto headshot

Michael Conforto News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Conforto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

With southpaw Ryan Yarbrough on the hill for the Yankees, the left-handed-hitting Conforto will give way to Andy Pages in left field for the series finale. Conforto went 1-for-5 with three walks in the first two games of the series and is now slashing just .173/.318/.284 on the season. He could soon be in danger of losing out on regular starts against right-handed pitching, especially with rookie Hyeseong Kim (1.058 OPS in 48 plate appearances) beginning to build a case for earning more playing time.

