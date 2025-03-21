Michael Fulmer News: Reassigned to minors camp

The Red Sox reassigned Fulmer to minor-league camp Friday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Fulmer pitched well this spring after missing the entire 2024 season following UCL revision surgery, posting a 0.79 ERA with 12 strikeouts over 11.1 innings, but it wasn't enough to make Boston's Opening Day roster. His minor-league contract does not contain an opt-out clause, so Fulmer will begin the season at Triple-A Worcester.