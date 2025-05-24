Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Harris headshot

Michael Harris News: Steals another bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Harris went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Padres.

The center fielder has steals in back-to-back games and is up to nine on the season in 11 attempts through 50 contests. It's a big improvement on 2024, when he went 10-for-16 on SB attempts in 110 games, but the rest of Harris' offensive performance continues to lag, as he's slashing just .225/.259/.340 with three homers, 12 runs and 29 RBI.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now