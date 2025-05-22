Michael Harris News: Swipes bag, drives in two

Harris went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to Washington.

Harris hadn't logged a steal since May 4 versus the Dodgers. Of course, it doesn't help that he hit .232 with a .302 on-base percentage over the 15 games between thefts, with five of his 13 hits in that span going for extra bases. The outfielder is up to 8-for-10 on stolen base attempts this season. While his speed is intact, he's struggled in nearly every other area, posting a .225/.259/.342 slash line, three home runs, 29 RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and two triples through 49 contests. With Ronald Acuna (knee) set to make his season debut Friday, Harris is virtually guaranteed to be hitting in the bottom third of the order for the foreseeable future.