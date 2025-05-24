Michael King Injury: Scratched from start
King was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against Atlanta due to right shoulder stiffness.
The team hasn't yet specified the severity of King's injury, so it's currently unknown how long it will be before the 29-year-old takes the mound again. The Padres will now turn to their bullpen to get them through Saturday's contest, and Sean Reynolds will get the ball for the first inning.
