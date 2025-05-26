Michael Lorenzen News: Season-worst outing in sixth loss

Lorenzen (3-6) took the loss Monday against the Reds after allowing six runs on 11 hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Lorenzen established season worsts in runs, hits allowed and punchouts, with the 11 knocks even representing a career-worst mark. The veteran right-hander has struggled on the mound a bit this month, as he's logged a 5.34 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over his last five starts, but he does hold a more encouraging 24:6 K:BB across his last 28.2 innings. Lorenzen will be trying to find a groove in his next scheduled outing, but he'll have his work cut out at home versus the first-place Tigers this weekend.