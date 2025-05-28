Michael Massey Injury: Battling left ankle soreness

Massey was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Reds due to left ankle soreness.

Massey was removed from Wednesday's lineup after being listed as the team's starting left fielder. However, pain in his left ankle will prevent him from starting the contest. John Rave will enter the lineup in right field while Dairon Blanco slides to left. The Royals are off Thursday before starting a three-game series against the Tigers on Friday.