Michael Soroka News: Quality start in loss

Soroka (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Giants, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out two.

Soroka was able to make it through six innings for the first time this season, though he'd ultimately wind up with his third loss as the Nats couldn't overcome an early deficit. Overall, Soroka sports a 5.61 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB across five starts (25.2 innings) this year. He's currently in line to face the Diamondbacks on the road in his next outing.