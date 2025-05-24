Fantasy Baseball
Michael Toglia News: Drives in one in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Toglia went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI on Saturday against the Yankees.

Toglia was held out of the lineup for three games spanning Wednesday to Friday to work on his approach at the plate. He returned to the lineup Saturday to drive in Colorado's only run with a triple in the fourth inning. Toglia has been in a season-long slump with few signs of turning it around, as he has gone just 12-for-65 (.184) with three homers, seven RBI and six runs scored across 20 games in May.

