Mickey Moniak News: Snaps homer drought

Moniak went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

Moniak swatted a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, getting Colorado within one run of the Yankees, but the Rockies couldn't complete the comeback. It was the 27-year-old's first home run since April 19, breaking a 32-game dry spell. On the year, Moniak is slashing .214/.260/.386 in 150 plate appearances.