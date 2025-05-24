Miguel Amaya Injury: Exits with trainer

Amaya was removed from Saturday's game against the Reds with a left oblique strain, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Amaya had to come out of the game after throwing to second base on an Elly De La Cruz steal attempt. The 26-year-old backstop has been splitting time fairly evenly behind the plate with Carson Kelly, though the latter could take on an everyday role if Amaya's injury forces him onto the injured list.