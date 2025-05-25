Miguel Amaya Injury: Goes on IL

The Cubs placed Amaya (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Amaya was deactivated after suffering a left oblique strain during Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Reds. He'll be eligible to rejoin the big club June 4, but given the nature of the injury, Amaya will most likely be out for beyond the minimum 10 days. The Cubs called up Reese McGuire from Triple-A Iowa to provide another option behind the plate, but Carson Kelly is likely to see the bulk of the starts at catcher while Amaya is on the shelf.