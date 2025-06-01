Fantasy Baseball
Miguel Andujar headshot

Miguel Andujar Injury: IL stint likely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Manager Mark Kotsay said after Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays that Andujar (oblique) is likely to be placed on the injured list, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

The 30-year-old was removed during the fifth inning of Sunday's contest due to oblique discomfort, and he's expected to be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. Andujar is scheduled to undergo medical imaging Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

