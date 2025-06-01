Miguel Andujar Injury: Leaves early with oblique injury

Andujar was removed in the bottom of the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Blue Jays due to right oblique discomfort, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before departing.

The Athletics haven't clarified when Andujar sustained the injury, but he may have tweaked his side at some point during his plate appearance in the top half of the inning, when he grounded into a fielder's choice. Though he stayed in the game and came around to score on Luis Urias' double, Andujar was lifted in favor of Max Schuemann when the Athletics returned to the field for the bottom of the frame. Andujar will presumably be put through some tests as the Athletics look to determine the severity of his oblique issue, but it wouldn't be surprising if the 30-year-old needed to go on the 10-day injured list.