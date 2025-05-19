Miguel Andujar Injury: Nursing rib injury
Andujar was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Angels due to right rib soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
This doesn't appear to be a significant injury for Andujar, who could be available off the bench Monday night, per manager Mark Kotsay. The team should have a better idea of Andujar's availability moving forward after re-evaluating him Tuesday morning.
