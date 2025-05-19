Fantasy Baseball
Miguel Andujar

Miguel Andujar Injury: Nursing rib injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Andujar was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Angels due to right rib soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

This doesn't appear to be a significant injury for Andujar, who could be available off the bench Monday night, per manager Mark Kotsay. The team should have a better idea of Andujar's availability moving forward after re-evaluating him Tuesday morning.

Miguel Andujar
Sacramento Athletics

