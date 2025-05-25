Miguel Andujar News: Delivers three-hit effort

Andujar went 3-for-6 with one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 9-6 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

Andujar has hit safely in five straight games since returning from right rib soreness that kept him out of a couple of contests. He is 8-for-22 (.364) since rejoining the lineup, and he continues to carve out decent playing time between third base, designated hitter and right field, which is where he started Saturday before moving to the hot corner during the game. Overall, Andujar has been excellent at the plate this season, slashing .320/.350/.435 with three home runs, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored and a stolen base over 39 contests.