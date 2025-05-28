Fantasy Baseball
Miguel Castro headshot

Miguel Castro Injury: Pulled from game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 1:39pm

Castro was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets due to right knee soreness.

Castro slipped after making an out at first base and was helped off the field by trainers. He allowed one run on no hits and a walk with a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning before exiting. The White Sox have an off day Thursday before starting a three-game set against Baltimore.

Miguel Castro
Chicago White Sox
