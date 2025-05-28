Miguel Castro Injury: Pulled from game with injury
Castro was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets due to right knee soreness.
Castro slipped after making an out at first base and was helped off the field by trainers. He allowed one run on no hits and a walk with a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning before exiting. The White Sox have an off day Thursday before starting a three-game set against Baltimore.
