Miguel Castro Injury: Suffers season-ending injury

Castro is out for the season due to a right knee injury, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Castro injured his right knee as he slipped while trying to cover first base against the Mets on Wednesday. He had to be removed from the game as he was helped off the field by trainers, but the injury was initially tabbed as soreness. The specifics of the injury are yet to be disclosed, but he won't retake the mound for the White Sox in 2025.