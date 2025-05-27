Mike Burrows News: Escapes with no-decision
Burrows allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Burrows' second major-league start was a little worse than his first. He gave up a solo home run to Corbin Carroll in the first inning and then ran into trouble in the fourth. Burrows would have taken a second loss were it not for the Pirates' offense rallying ahead in a massive eighth inning. Burrows has given up nine runs (eight earned) with a 5:4 K:BB across 8.1 innings over his first two starts. Should he stay in the rotation, he is tentatively projected to make his next appearance at home versus the Astros.
