Mike Burrows News: Promoted ahead of start Thursday

The Pirates recalled Burrows from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh had been expected to wait until Thursday to make Burrows' promotion official, but he'll join the big club a day in advance of his first MLB start Thursday against the Brewers at PNC Park. He'll be joining the rotation as a replacement for righty Carmen Mlodzinski, who was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old righty has been a standout performer at Indianapolis this season, logging a 2.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB across 30 innings.