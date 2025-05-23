Mike Tauchman News: Back from IL

The White Sox activated Tauchman (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Tauchman dealt with a hamstring strain during spring training that cost him the start of the season. He then re-injured his hamstring in his third contest and hasn't played since April 9. In limited action earlier this season, Tauchman went 4-for-10 at the plate with one run scored and a 2:2 BB:K. He should see plenty of at-bats against right-handed pitching.