Mike Tauchman News: On base four times in loss

Tauchman went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

The White Sox only managed eight hits in total, preventing Tauchman from producing more offense despite his strong performance from the leadoff spot. The 34-year-old has been on fire since coming off the IL in late May, going 10-for-29 (.345) with seven walks, four doubles, a homer, five RBI and eight runs in eight games.