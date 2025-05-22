Mike Trout Injury: Pain-free after jogging

Trout (knee) said he had no soreness after jogging on the field Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Monday's jogging session was a big test for Trout, as it was the first time he has jogged on the field since he landed on the injured list May 2 due to a bone bruise in his left knee. The star outfielder was upbeat about his progress Tuesday, saying, "I'm really excited with where I'm at right now. We're upping the intensity and there's no soreness." Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports that Trout ran again Wednesday at 80 percent intensity (he was at 50-to-60 percent Monday), though he hasn't yet cleared his next hurdle -- running the bases. However, Trout has been able to play catch and hit in the cages with "no pain, no issues," so a return from the injured list may not be far away. Bollinger indicates that Trout may not need a minor-league rehab stint before being activated and suggests that the three-time AL MVP could be back in action before the end of the month, though there's no definite timeline for his return yet.