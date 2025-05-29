Mike Trout Injury: Returning Friday

The Angels plan to activate Trout (knee) from the injured list Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout has been sidelined since May 1 and was able to clear the final hurdle in his recovery when he ran the bases earlier in the week. He got off to a slow start by hitting just .179 across his first 121 plate appearances this season, but Trout will provide a significant boost to both the Angels and fantasy lineups.